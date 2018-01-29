The most ludicrous parent-child age gaps in movies

The silver sheen of the movie screen can forgive a lot, but it can’t always turn back the clock. These 10 parent/child movie pairings might have looked good on celluloid, but on paper, the actor’s age gaps make for a different story…

‘Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade’ (1989)

View photos Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (Paramount) More

The father: Sean Connery

The child: Harrison Ford

The age gap: 12 years

To be fair, Sean Connery and Harrison Ford are two ageless men: movie stars who seem forever preserved in cinematic amber. However, ever since Connery hung up Bond’s tux he’s operated in Kindly Grandpa Mode (even when romancing Catherine Zeta-Jones in ‘Entrapment’), and his ice white beard and scolding tone made him the ideal candidate to knock Harrison Ford’s Indy – just 12 years his junior – into shape. Ford, 74, still dating Calista Flockhart, 52, has never let an age gap worry him.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

View photos Forrest Gump (Paramount) More

The mother: Sally Field

The child: Tom Hanks

The age gap: 9 years

To this day, Tom Hanks still calls Sally Field ‘Mama’. The actress played Hanks’ mother from when Forrest was a boy right through to adulthood, which does help explain the rather paltry nine year age gap between the pair.

Six years earlier, however, Field played Tom Hanks’ love interest in the movie ‘Punchline’. This is a pertinent example for those who like to illustrate how quickly middle-aged women in Hollywood go from being a ‘viable love interest’ to getting cast as ‘wrinkly old spinster’.

‘The Graduate’ (1967)

View photos The Graduate (MGM) More

The mother: Anne Bancroft

The child: Katherine Ross

The age gap: 9 years

Okay, so ‘Mother’ needed to be relatively youthful and attractive in order to believably seduce Dustin Hoffman in this ’60s classic (that iconic, poster-worthy shot of Anne Bancroft’s legs wouldn’t be quite so effective if she was rocking varicose veins) but she was just nine years older than her screen daughter. That just doesn’t add up; maybe that’s what Hoffman and Katherine Ross are each pondering on the back of that bus in the film’s iconic closing shot.

‘Prometheus’ (2012)

View photos Prometheus (20th Century Fox) More