This is the most honourable character in The Last Jedi

Star Wars has always been a classic battle of good versus evil and The Last Jedi will be no different as we see young Rey learning about her new powers and skills to help take on the dastardly First Order.

The series is packed with characters with different motivations and drive, but if you were ever left wondering who is OFFICIALLY the most honourable character in the whole of the Last Jedi universe we now have an answer for you.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Top Trumps, which are available from Winning Moves, rate each character in a range of categories. Each is given a score under the headings Honour, Fear and Anger, Attitude and Greed.

A quick shuffle through reveals that Leia Organa is the most honourable of all the characters, with an honour rating of 50.

This tops her brother Luke, who gets a rating of 45. In fact, the second highest honour rating goes to BB-8 at 46.

Poe Dameron is among the most honourable, too, with a rating of 44, while Admiral Ackbar gets 41 (does this imply he'll have a significant role in The Last Jedi?).

Rey scores a very healthy 40, topping Finn who rates at 35 (though he did used to be a Stormtrooper so he gets a pass).

C-3PO is more honourable than R2-D2 it turns out (at 37 and 36 respectively), while new droid BB-9E is clearly a little sh*t, with an honour rating of 20.

Lingering at the bottom are the First Order Flametroopers, Stormtroopers and, of course, Supreme Leader Snoke, who all score a pathetic 5.

What might come as a slight surprise, though, is that General Hux scores an impressive 39 (as opposed to Kylo Ren who scores 10) which makes him almost an honourable as Rey. Does that mean he could be a surprise ally to the Resistance...? A defector? A spy?

Our first thought was that maybe that just meant he's very loyal to the First Order – but the low ratings of the other big bads doesn't play that out. Plus the definition of honour also specifies a moral element: "The quality of knowing and doing what is morally right."

What could this mean?!

We'll have to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas on December 14 to find out.

