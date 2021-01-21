From ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘Forrest Gump,’ here are the most hilarious settings for memes of Bernie Sanders in his mittens

Sen. Bernie Sanders in his mittens is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Among the many others who commanded the spotlight on Inauguration Day — including Amanda Gorman, Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff — has been Sanders, who was captured sitting off by himself by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski.

The iconic "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photo by Charles C. Ebbets, taken in 1932 as workers sat on an iron crossbeam high above New York City, got a new addition on Wednesday: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. It was just one of many memes to feature the lawmaker in his mittens on Inauguration Day. (Bernie photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP, skyscraper photo by Charles C. Ebbets)

In the now-iconic image, the Vermont senator sits at the U.S. Capitol in a folding chair, wearing a blue surgical mask, a brown parka and his now-famous wool mittens, reportedly a gift from teacher Jen Ellis, who created them out of repurposed sweaters and recycled plastic bottles.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on Jan. 20. His look has been deemed "grumpy chic," and has inspired countless memes. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

After the initial social media responses called him out in various ways, lovingly, for “zero sartorial consideration,” Sanders told Gayle King on CBS News, when asked about his mittens, “You know, in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold and we’re not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”

Quickly, there was merch — including T-shirts with a cartoon version of Sanders sitting in his chair, and Etsy coasters. But the endless fun has been a stream of memes in which people have been creatively placing Sanders into various pop-culture scenes, from famous paintings and Hollywood flicks to fashion week and various album covers. (One helpful person even created a DIY website that allows you to place Bernie into any location through the magic of Google Maps.)

Many social media users opted to put the “grumpy chic” lawmaker into classic works of art:

#Bernie photoshops from the inauguration that will steal your heart. A thread... pic.twitter.com/7iitC5k064 — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) January 21, 2021

4 famous paintings any art lover should know. 🎨 #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/peOywNrbhk — Aida (@AidaFahimi) January 21, 2021

Then there were the TV and movie scenes and posters, from Schitt’s Creek to Forrest Gump…

Story continues

Others opted for more random settings, from a New York City subway car to a hair salon.

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet joined Sanders in one Bernie-esque “struggle continues” meme…

…while he was also placed in the front row of a runway show alongside none other than the Olsen twins.

Other pop-culture moments that got the Bernie treatment included The Muppets, the iconic 1932 “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” photo, a George Harrison album cover, in the stands at Citi Field behind a pair of Mets mascots and on the beach with Chris Christie. Enjoy!

Good Bernie work pic.twitter.com/PN6RI1zVlU — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) January 21, 2021

help I need to go to bed but I can’t stop looking at Bernie memes pic.twitter.com/DhcXM2tHpu — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 21, 2021

Read more from Yahoo Life

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.