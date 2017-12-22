    1 / 50

    ‘Molly’s Game’ – Release date: 1 January

    Social Network scribe Aaron Sorkin makes his directorial debut with Molly’s Game, based on a memoir by Molly Bloom, who for a time ran the largest high-stakes poker game in the USA, attracting a wealth of high-rollers and celebrity big shots, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck. However, she also attracted the attention of the FBI and the Russian Mob. Jessica Chastain plays Bloom, alongside a sturdy cast including Idris Elba and Kevin Costner.

    The most exciting new movies of 2018

    2017 has been a vintage year at the cinema offering something for everyone. 2018 is shaping up to be just as exhilarating with new Star Wars, Marvel, and Mission: Impossible movies on the horizon, along with new pictures from some of the best filmmakers around including Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Steve McQueen.

    Here’s our look at the most exciting new movies to look forward to in 2018.

