Most Bizarre Rumors About Donald Melania Trump’s Marriage

When you’re in the news as much as Donald Trump and Melania Trump are, there are bound to be ample rumors in every corner — especially when it comes to their relationship.

So here’s the thing: a bunch of jokes and memes have sprouted from their public appearances, especially from the fact that Melania looks like she’d rather be anywhere else but next to him. Then, there are moments when they’re packing on the PDA, and onlookers are left a bit confused.

The pair originally met at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998, and started dating soon after. Donald proposed to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala, and the two got married at their Mar-a-Lago resort.

Things seemed fine in their early years, but the rumors amped up when Donald ran for US President in 2015. Since then, many have alleged a plethora of things about their relationship, and the rumors have gotten so bad that sometimes, Donald even would rant about it on Twitter.

So what were these rumors? Well, we’ll tell you the most bizarre ones to date.

Please know all of these are rumors. They are all allegations made by authors, former colleagues, and Twitter users and are to be taken with a grain of salt. But these rumors are pretty out there. From weight loss rules to possible espionage, these are some of the most bizarre (and rather troubling) rumors about Melania and Donald’s marriage that have made the rumor mill over the years.

See the strangest rumors about their marriage below:

A version of this article was originally published on July 2023.

They Allegedly Sleep in Separate Beds

The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Mary Jordan alleged that “No matter which of his properties he is visiting, Trump sleeps in a separate bedroom that has been decorated to his taste — he favors darker colored walls and rugs, while Melania likes whites and light colors.”

This allegation came up again in May 2024, when Stormy Daniels also said this to be true, per OK.

Melania Reportedly Had Choice Words for Donald’s Post-Arraignment Speech RSVP

Vanity Fair reported that Melania allegedly RSVP’d “f**k off” to Donald’s Post-Arraignment Speech held at Mar-a-Lago, where she was living on site. She ended up being a no-show.

She Allegedly Used His Legal Woes to Beef Up Prenup

Multiple sources and insiders previously said that Melania renegotiated her and Donald’s prenup after the Donald VS E. Jean Carroll case. Melania talked about boosting her monthly allowance and their son Barron’s inheritance, and in exchange, she’d be there for him during his presidential run.

Donald’s Alleged Rules for Melania’s Post-Pregnancy Body

In an explosive piece from Vanity Fair entitled Inside the Trump Marriage: Melania’s Burden, they alleged that “things changed” after Melania got pregnant. They wrote, “She was 35—’checkout time’ for women, as Trump once told Howard Stern-and no longer the dewy fox he’d met seven years earlier. A visitor to one of Trump’s homes, late into Melania’s pregnancy, recalls him remarking that he agreed to the baby on the condition that Melania would get her body back. ‘She promised him that everything would go back to the way it was,’ says this guest; it struck this person as a ‘contract.'”

Melania Allegedly Didn’t Live in the White House

There was a rumor that Melania lived in a separate DC home with Barron, away from Donald, who stayed in the White House. In a Washington Post story about the first lady’s private life, her office denied the rumor. Their spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham claimed it to be “1,000% false:” “We laugh at it all the time.”

Melania Allegedly Has a Body Double

This rumor may be the biggest conspiracy theory attached to their marriage. People have tweeted videos and photos for years now, alleging that Melania has a body double to stand in for her during Donald’s many events. Donald himself blasted the rumors, per AP.

Melania Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Support Donald’s Presidential Campaign

Insiders recently alleged that Melania doesn’t want any part of Donald’s Presidential campaign and never did. “Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” an insider told People back in April 2023. “It is not comfortable for her.”

Donald Reportedly Blamed Melania for 2022 Losses

Per New York Post, Donald was allegedly “furious” with multiple people, including Melania, over urging him to support Dr. Oz.

Donald Is Said to Never Keep Melania in Mind When Making Decisions

Fans have speculated that not a single one of Donald’s decisions, no matter how big or small, have Melania in mind. Former advisor and the director of Donald’s 2016 campaign Steve Bannon alleged, per Yahoo, that he “never saw any evidence of a marriage.” He added that Donald rarely (if ever) keeps Melania in mind for decision-making.

Melania Allegedly Planned to Divorce Donald After 2020

Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed in the book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House that Melania was “counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him.”

Their Marriage is Allegedly Transactional

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the BBC in 2020 that Donald and Melania’s marriage is simply transactional. “I do believe it’s a transactional marriage,” Wolkoff said. “Donald got arm candy. Melania got two dynamic decades. She was a young model, she didn’t have success yet. She met Donald, she married, she became an American citizen, they had a son and ten years after that she’s the first lady of the United States.”

Melania Reportedly Fled to Europe on Donald’s 77th Birthday

Instead of ringing in Donald’s 77th birthday with him, it’s alleged that Melania and their son Barron were “planning to go on a grand European tour during the summer months.” And per Daily Mail, they left for the continent on his birthday.

Fans Thought Melania Allegedly Might’ve Tipped Off The FBI

One huge accusation was that Melania was allegedly one of the possible members of the family who tipped off the FBI before they raided the couple’s Mar-a-Lago residence, per MSN. The raid was to retrieve evidence as part of investigations into the former president’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection among other legal battles.

Melania is Allegedly a Russian Spy

The rumor that Melania was a potential Russian spy started back in 2017 when reports came in from the Daily News that she and Vladimir Putin seemed friendly during the G20 banquet in Hamburg. She hasn’t publicly spoken to him before, or since that incident.