Moses Brings Plenty Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

On April 12, Moses Brings Plenty (Oglala Lakota), best known for his role as “Mo” on the popular television series “Yellowstone,” received the first New Horizon Award at the 63rd annual Western Heritage Award Ceremonies for his lifetime achievements.

“I dedicate this award to my nephew Cole Brings Plenty, who was my mini-me,” Brings Plenty said at the award ceremony. “I am thankful to my wife, family, friends and each and every one of you. Thank you to Teton Ridge and others that are starting to open up the door for American Indian culture to be presented in parallel along with Western culture because we are parallel and we are one.”

The Western Heritage Awards honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television, and film that share the stories of the American West.

The night was filled with stars gracing the stage and accepting more than 20 different awards, including Reba McEntire for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Actors Keith Carradine, Noah Beery Jr., and John Smith were also inducted into the museum’s Hall of Great Western Performers.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, where the event took place, was established in 1955 and stands as a premier institution of Western history, art, and culture. Its curated collection showcases over 28,000 Western and American Indian art pieces, making it a significant repository of Western and Indigenous heritage.

Brings Plenty has left an important mark on both the small and silver screens. Including his ongoing role in “Yellowstone,” he has acted in films such as “Jurassic World Dominion'' and the critically acclaimed series “The Good Lord Bird.”

People across Indian County took to social media to express congratulations to Brings Plenty on the award and condolences for the tragic recent death of his nephew, actor Cole Brings Plenty.

Nłt'eego anlaa!! Congrats Mo!! Our hearts are with you and your family during this unimaginably hard time.. very bittersweet award to earn im sure. Akú leh nt'ee, Daníígo kensį́, Ik'íí da dendłi dała'aó. — Kalie Lindsey

I’ve enjoyed watching your work….you bring honor to your people and their culture…never lose that Moses. So sorry for the loss of Cole too…he seemed to take after you. May his spirit rest now with the Creator. — Sandra Brekke

Such a talented man. He also played in the band Brule for several years, and we were fortunate to see the band twice in Arizona. Congratulations on his accomplishments and heartfelt sympathies to him and his family in the loss of his nephew. — Jan Cusma Lockwood

Congrats! Very prestigious award & well deserved. Mixed emotions at this time, I'm sure. Stand proud & humble, for our Creator has his ways of showing us strength & guidance. Your struggles & tribulations in return give you reassurance Cole is at peace, he has journeyed well. God Bless you & your Family. — Sandy Collins

Proof that your dreams do come true. A big congratulations, cowboy! Love you as a role model for all the young people who have dreams too. — Ettamae Runnels

Beyond his acting career, Brings Plenty has worked as a horse stunt rider, rancher, and American Indian storyline consultant. He also advocates for environmental stewardship, recognizing our collective responsibility to safeguard the planet for future generations.

When he's not on set, Brings Plenty can be found tending to his ranch or actively engaging with his Lakota communities. His endeavors surround initiatives aimed at preserving cultural traditions and fostering inclusivity within Indian Country.

About the Author: "Kaili Berg (Aleut) is a member of the Alutiiq\/Sugpiaq Nation, and a shareholder of Koniag, Inc. She is a staff reporter for Native News Online and Tribal Business News. Berg, who is based in Wisconsin, previously reported for the Ho-Chunk Nation newspaper, Hocak Worak. She went to school originally for nursing, but changed her major after finding her passion in communications at Western Technical College in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. "

