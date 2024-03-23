'Mortified' Blake Lively Apologizes For 'Silly' Kate Middleton Post

Blake Lively apologized for sharing what she described as a “silly” post that poked fun at Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

Lively, in an Instagram Stories update on Friday, wrote that she’s “sure no one cares” but felt like she needed to address a post that mocked Middleton’s photoshopping controversy.

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always. ❤️,” wrote Lively, who did not name Middleton in her note.

Blake Lively utilizou sua conta no Instagram para pedir desculpas pela sua última publicação na rede social, onde fez uma piada envolvendo a edição de uma imagem de divulgação dos novos produtos de suas marcas de bebidas.



"Tenho certeza de que ninguém se importa hoje, mas sinto… pic.twitter.com/LzOig9z3ba — Blake Lively Brasil ▪︎ Fansite (@BlakeLivelyBR) March 22, 2024

The note arrives roughly a week after Lively shared an ad featuring an edited image of her kicking back by a pool with a beverage in hand to promote her lines of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks, People reported last week.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” wrote Lively in the since-deleted post.

Lively’s post appeared to refer to Middleton’s family photo shared by the Princess of Wales and her husband William, Prince of Wales, that news agencies later pulled after it appeared to be edited.

Middleton would later address the controversy, claiming she occasionally experiments with photo editing before apologizing for any confusion caused by the snap.

Her most recent announcement, which arrives after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, ends a saga where questions bubbled over her absence from public affairs.

Middleton, on Friday, revealed that she is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, adding that it’s taken her and William time to appropriately explain her cancer diagnosis to their three children.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said in a video announcement.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

