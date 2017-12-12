Morrissey denies defending Kevin Spacey in Der Spiegel interview

The singer said his views had not been conveyed fairly.

Morrissey has hit out at a write-up of an interview he gave about the Hollywood sex scandal.

The singer, 58, was quoted as saying in Der Spiegel that it was “ridiculous” that Kevin Spacey has been recast in a film following allegations of sexual misconduct, adding the actor has been “needlessly attacked”.

The former Smiths frontman was also reported to have said that many of the actresses who made allegations about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein “knew exactly what was happening” and were “simply disappointed”.

View photos Harvey Weinstein (PA) More

But on Facebook, Morrissey wrote: “A few weeks ago I foolishly allowed Germany’s Der Spiegel into my life.

“Since they eagerly flew from beloved Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding.”

In a statement he called The Slander System, the singer rejected much of the interview, writing: “Would I ever support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No, never. Would I support sexual harassment? No, never.”

He accused Der Spiegel of not conveying his “views fairly”, adding: “Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never.”

View photos Kevin Spacey (David Cheskin/PA) More

Morrissey told his fans that “in the world of music, as with politics, if you show any signs of being able to make a difference, you will be blocked, and you will have your arms tugged out from their sockets.”

Weinstein has denied claims of non-consensual sex.

Oscar-winner Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in the film All The Money In The World.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of harassing him when he was 14 in 1986. Spacey has said he was “beyond horrified” by the claim, adding that he does not remember the alleged incident – but offered an apology.

An investigation by the Old Vic, where Spacey was artistic director until 2015, had led to a further 20 people coming forward to make allegations against him.