‘The Morning Show’s Mimi Leder Set For Art Directors Guild Career Award

The Morning Show director and producer and two-time ER Emmy winner Mimi Leder will receive the Art Directors Guild's 2024 Cinematic Imagery Award.

The career honor, which is given to those whose body of work in the film and TV industry has enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience, will be presented February 10 during the ADG’s 28th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards at the Ovation Ballroom’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

“Mimi Leder is a visionary director and producer whose collaboration with her art departments demonstrates the heights that we can achieve in filmmaking,” ADG Awards show producers Michael Allen Glover and Megan Elizabeth Bell. “We’re honored to bestow her with this year’s Cinematic Imagery Award.”

Leder earned her 10th Emmy nomination for directing the Season 1 finale of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup. She also has collected Emmy noms for helming The West Wing, ER and China Beach and scored three DGA Awards noms for ER in the 1990s.

During her nearly four-decade career, Leder also has directed multiple episodes of The Leftovers, Shameless, Nashville, Crime Story, L.A. Law and others. Her film credits include On the Basis of Sex, Pay It Forward, Deep Impact, The Peacemaker, Woman with a Past and Nightengales.

“I’m honored, humbled and excited to be recognized by the Art Director’s Guild,” Leder said. “The creative relationship with our production designers is not only to create the setting but to convey emotion, character and storytelling, which is the magic that builds these immersive worlds we can dream in, and bring to life.”

