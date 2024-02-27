Morning Moon Productions Taps Ethan Lazar As CEO

EXCLUSIVE: Morning Moon Productions has named Ethan Lazar as CEO. Lazar will now oversee all aspects of the company, including its slate of film and television projects, and music arm. Kyle Owens and Austen Rydell, who co-founded Morning Moon, have been named Co- Presidents, with Dan Lotti appointed as Head of Music. Billie Lourd will continue as a partner and producer under the Morning Moon banner.

Morning Moon’s latest release was Matt Smukler’s Wildflower, starring Kiernan Shipka, Jean Smart, Alexandra Daddario, Jacki Weaver, Charlie Plummer, Dash Mihok, Reid Scott, and Samantha Hyde. The film was developed and produced by Lazar, Owens, Rydell, and Lourd alongside Hunting Lane, and co-financed by eOne and Limelight. Wildflower premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022 and was released by Momentum and Hulu in 2023.

Over the past decade, Lazar has served as a producer on over fifteen films that have premiered at major festivals including Sundance, TIFF, Tribeca, and SXSW. Lazar started in the mailroom at Entertainment 360, and has held positions in international sales and distribution at Exclusive Media and Annapurna. While based in Toronto, Lazar produced original films and service productions with Scythia Films; he also managed a development fund and debt- financing venture backed by financier/producer Stellar Citizens.

In addition to Wildflower, Lazar’s credits include Robert Eggers’s Sundance breakout and A24 hit The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy; Percy vs. Goliath, starring Christopher Walken, Zach Braff, and Christina Ricci; State Like Sleep, starring Katherine Waterston and Michael Shannon; The Prodigy, starring Taylor Schilling and Backstabbing for Beginners, starring Theo James and Ben Kingsley

The music wing of Morning Moon—consisting of members from the bands Dangermuffin and Elwood—has built a growing resume of credits in film, television, and commercials, providing original score and composition, licensed music from its library, and music supervision services. Recent film credits include Wildflower and Bein’ Green (in post-production), and commercial work for brands such as Toyota, Publix, Hershey’s, and Zibby Books.

Morning Moon is repped by CAA and attorney Jackie Eckhouse.

