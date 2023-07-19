‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough Goes Bananas Over Biden Using MTG as Campaign Ad: ‘My Former Party Is So Clueless!’ (Video)

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign did exactly what “Morning Joe” suggested it should this week, and turned Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempted insults into a campaign ad. So, come Wednesday morning, host Joe Scarborough absolutely lost it, cracking up at how “clueless” the GOP is.

In case you missed it, Greene’s Turning Point USA speech this year compared him to multiple heroes of the Democratic party — something she meant as an insult. But, during Monday’s episode of the MSNBC talk show, panelist Al Sharpton noted that “If I were the Democratic Party leadership or the Biden people, I would take that clip and run it all over the country.” On Tuesday, Biden’s team did just that.

“The president posted that video on Twitter,” Scarborough said through laughter, “writing ‘I approve this message.”

From there, Scarborough could only excitedly yell panelist Walter Isaacson’s — a Tulane University professor of history on the panel on Wednesday — name over and over, with Brzezinski just saying “Wow” on the offbeats.

“My former party is so clueless!” Scarborough said, with Mika Brzezinski adding “off its rocker” simultaneously.

“The people who are the most influential in the House are people who are attacking medicare — MTG is from rural Georgia, from where my family’s from, Dalton, Georgia — attacking medicaid,” he marveled. “Certainly should be understanding that hospitals in Dalton, Georgia and nursing homes in Dalton, Georgia, assisted living centers in Dalton, Georgia, all these health care for rural Americans depends on Medicare and Medicaid above all else!”

Isaacson himself largely agreed, but then circled back to the ad itself, noting that he particularly loved “the jiujitsu” of it. But, he also marveled at the fact that it took Marjorie Taylor Greene unintentionally touting Biden’s achievements for Biden himself to do so.

“What confuses me some is that Marjorie Taylor Greene is the best spokesman for the Biden administration,” Isaacson said. “I haven’t really seen them get the message out the Biden administration get the message out, as well as I think they should.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.

