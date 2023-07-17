‘Morning Joe’ Roasts MTG for Backfired Attempt at Biden Diss: ‘I Would Take That Clip and Run it All Over the Country’ (Video)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wholeheartedly attempted to drag President Joe Biden during her speech at Turning Point USA on Saturday — by making a comparison that his administration openly encouraged when he first took office. So, on Monday morning, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew advised that the president use her words as a re-election campaign ad.

While appearing at the conservative political convention, Greene warned that Biden will “address” issues such as “education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty,” and compared him to Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson. And though Greene very definitely meant that as a slight, that comparison is one the Biden administration has never discouraged, and in fact, was probably “music to their ears.”

“That sound you’re hearing is the White House thanking Marjorie Taylor Greene for the campaign commercial,” Jonathan Lemire joked. “Let’s remember, of course, that in their first months in office, they eagerly embraced the Lyndon Johnson comparisons. The Great Society is what they were shooting for.”

President Johnson is of course known for, among other things, a series of programs and legislation known as “The Great Society,” which included the 1964 and 1965 Civil Rights Acts, along with several programs — like Medicare and Medicaid — to deal with growing social problems and dire poverty.

Panelist Rev. Al Sharpton added that he was “waiting for the attack” in Greene’s words, but it somehow didn’t come, agreeing with Lemire that she basically just gave Biden an easy campaign ad.

“If I were the Democratic Party leadership or the Biden people, I would take that clip and run it all over the country,” Sharpton said. “Because the things she’s saying that Biden stands for, and LBJ and FDR stood for, are the things most Americans want, and many are living on right now.”

Sharpton also joked that he can “see now why they put her out of the Freedom Caucus,” suggesting that “she’s in a caucus of her own, and it’s not a very wise caucus.”

To that, Lemire wondered if Marjorie Taylor Greene is “maybe a double agent.”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.

