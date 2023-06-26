‘Morning Joe’ Finds One ‘Flaw’ in Trump’s Pledge to Donate to Jan. 6 Legal Fund: Thinking He’ll ‘Give Away Any of His Own Money’ (Video)

In addition to promising pardons to those involved with the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, Donald Trump has now promised to donate to the legal fund of the defendants still awaiting their fate. But the hosts and panelists of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” are a bit skeptical on that promise, considering it would mean the twice-indicted former president would have to “give away any of his own money.”

In discussing Trump’s latest pledge on Monday morning, host Mika Brzezinski called it “pretty twisted,” but Jonathan Lemire was largely unsurprised.

“The bottom just keeps getting lower. Why not?” Lemire snarked. “I mean, he’s called January 6 a beautiful day, he has promised to pardon most of the January 6 rioters, he has now suggested he’ll make a contribution to the legal defense fund and, of course, let’s not forget, he has appeared with a January 6 choir convent.”

As the discussion continued, President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass weighed in, marveling that Trump would offer to do this, especially considering the possibility that some of these rioters “might be called on to testify against him” in his own legal troubles.

As Haass pointed out, the investigation into Trump’s involvement on January 6 is not one of the two that have resulted in charges yet, as it’s still ongoing.

“The only flaw with that, Richard, is that we’re actually assuming Donald Trump’s gonna give away any of his own money,” Lemire chimed in, prompting laughs and agreement from the others at the table.

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.

Also Read:

‘Morning Joe’ Goes Off on GOP’s ‘Dishonorable’ Behavior in ‘Race to Impeach’ Biden: ‘Thank God’ We Don’t Have Other Problems (Video)