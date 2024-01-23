‘Morning Dew’ for Your Morning Brew: This Grateful Dead Bear Mug Is Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a Grateful Dead fan or just want to spark a little joy with your java, Amazon has restocked the popular ICUP Grateful Dead Bear Head Molded Mug.

Made from a molded ceramic and available in a muted pink colorway, the mug is an officially-licensed product from the Grateful Dead, and a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

This ceramic Grateful Dead mug features an extra-large, 18 oz. capacity — or just a little under Starbucks’ “venti” cup size. What that means: more space for your coffee, tea, hot chocolate or any favorite beverage. The ears of the Grateful Dead bear double as handles for your drink; you can also hold both ears at a time to use the mug as a bowl for soups and broth.

Reviewers say the mug also makes a great desk accessory for storing stationery, or for toothpaste and toothbrushes in the bathroom (of course, it looks great on its own as a display piece too).

Prefer a different design? Amazon also sells this Grateful Dead Bear Oval Ceramic Mug, which has a more traditional drinking design and holds up to 16 oz. of liquid.

The sculpted mug is made from ceramic and finished with hand-painted Grateful Dead dancing bear motifs. A blue-colored bear rests against the cup handle.

This is another officially-licensed Grateful Dead collaboration between the band and merch company, Bioworld. While this yellow mug is microwave-safe, users recommend hand-washing only and keeping it out of the dishwasher. Regularly $20+, get the Grateful Dead coffee mug on sale for just $15 on Amazon.

