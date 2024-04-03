Morning craving? McDonald's to Taco Bell, here's your guide to fast food breakfast hours

American nutritionist Adelle Davis suggested in the 1960s that to stay fit, breakfast was crucial.

Recent studies found that breakfast is a good opportunity to fuel your body with nutrients, and although other meals throughout the day are equally important, it’s beneficial to listen to your hunger cues, according to Medical News Today. Now, we wouldn't argue that fast food is the healthiest option for the first meal of the day, but sometimes it's the most convenient.

Whether you’re in a rush and only have time to grab Taco Bell before work, craving those hash browns from McDonald’s or maybe the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, here’s when breakfast ends at fast food chains so you can plan accordingly.

When does Chick-fil-A breakfast end?

Chick-fil-A serves breakfast from open until 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., the lunch menu begins.

When does McDonald’s serve lunch?

McDonald’s typically begins serving lunch about 10:30 or 11 a.m. Hours vary depending on your local restaurants, but in general, from open until 10:30 or 11 a.m., you can enjoy the breakfast items.

When does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?

Depending on your local restaurant's hours, Taco Bell serves its breakfast menu from open until 11 a.m.

When does Jack in the Box stop serving breakfast?

Jack in the Box serves breakfast all day every day, according to its website.

“And because all cravings are welcome at Jack in the Box, we serve our full menu, including breakfast, all day every day,” the website says. “Want a burger for breakfast or breakfast sandwich for dinner? You can always get just what you want, when you want it …”

When does Wendy’s breakfast end?

Wendy’s typically starts serving breakfast at most of its locations about 6 or 6:30 a.m., and the end time can range from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Be sure to check with your local restaurant before heading over.

When does Burger King start serving lunch?

Burger King starts serving lunch at 10:30 a.m. every day. This is also the time when breakfast ends.

When does Sonic Drive-In breakfast end?

Sonic Drive-In serves its breakfast all day long, so breakfast starts when your local establishment opens about 7 a.m. and ends when it closes at 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. Store hours can vary, so check ahead before going.

