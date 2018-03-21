Mork & Mindy star says Robin Williams 'flashed and groped' her on set

Mork & Mindy actress Pam Dawber has said that Robin Williams did ‘the grossest’ things to her while on the set of the US sitcom, including flashing and groping her.

But she added that she was never offended by it, and working with Williams, who died in 2014, ‘was so much fun’.

In excerpts from a new book about Williams, called Robin which has been penned by New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff and re-produced in The Daily Mail, she said that despite his sometimes manic antics, he was ‘such a nice person’ and had ‘a gigantic heart’.

“I really loved Robin and Robin really loved me. We just clicked,” she said.

“I had the grossest things done to me by him. And I never took offence. I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people… but it was so much fun.

“Somehow he had that magic. If you put it on paper you would be appalled. But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do – those sparkly eyes.

“He’d look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he’d grab your t*ts and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the Seventies, after all.”

Dawber played Mindy McConnell in the sitcom, which ran from 1978 to 1982, and rocketed Williams to international stardom.

Howard Storm, producer of the show, who is also quoted in the book, corroborates Dawber’s tales, adding that there was ‘nothing lascivious about it, in his mind, it was just Robin being Robin’.

“He’d be doing a paragraph and in the middle of it he would just turn and grab her ass. Or grab a breast. And we’d start again,” he said.

“It was just Robin being Robin, and he thought it would be funny. He could get away with murder.”

Another of the show’s producers Garry Marshall added: “He would take all his clothes off, he would be standing there totally naked and she was trying to act. His aim in life was to make Pam Dawber blush.”

Williams, who had long struggled with depression, was just 63 when he took his own life at his home in California, after having been diagnosed with a nerve condition which leads to dementia.

