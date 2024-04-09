Morgan Wallen's ex KT Smith speaks out after his arrest, hopes he returns 'to the good path that he was on'

Morgan Wallen is keeping a low profile after his arrest on Sunday night. The country star has yet to address the incident, but that hasn't stopped tabloids from speculating about why he threw a chair off the sixth story of a building in Nashville. It's been an up-and-down week for the 30-year-old entertainer — here's what's going on.

Wallen's ex speaks out after reports suggest singer's arrest had to do with her elopement

KT Smith, who shares a 3-year-old son with The Voice alum, issued a statement saying she hopes Wallen returns "to the good path that he was on" prior to the incident. She also denied that her ex-fiancé tossed a chair because he was upset over her surprise nuptials, which happened just days earlier, as some media outlets have suggested. (A source close to the situation also denied to Yahoo Entertainment that Wallen's outburst had anything to do with the wedding.)

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith told the Daily Beast in a statement.

"I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior," she said. In 2021, Wallen checked himself into rehab after a video was leaked of him using a racial slur.

Wallen and Smith, a 29-year-old influencer, started dating in 2016 and got engaged months later. They ended their relationship in 2019, months before welcoming their son, Indigo, in July 2020.

Smith announced her engagement to Luke Scornavacco on March 29. Days later, they revealed that they had tied the knot.

Wallen has not issued a statement on April 7 arrest

The "Wasted on You" singer was charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. When he threw a chair from the rooftop of Chief's bar (owned by fellow country singer Eric Church), it landed in front of two police officers outside. Wallen was released on $15,250 bond and has yet to speak publicly about the incident on social media or through his representatives.

Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. pic.twitter.com/6gRZKI3pWl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 8, 2024

Church's bar took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

Will Wallen's tour be affected?

The singer is set to perform next at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss on April 20. The university's athletic director, Keith Carter, told SuperTalk Mississippi Media the show has not been canceled, but it's something they are monitoring.

"We are aware of the situation, but no changes have been relayed to us yet," Carter told the radio station. "We are obviously monitoring everything very closely."

A rep for Wallen told the outlet there will be no change in Wallen's touring schedule at this time. The singer is set to headline the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., at the end of the month.

Wallen scores second-most ACM nominations

One day after Wallen's arrest captured headlines, the country star received some better news. He scored six nominations for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, trailing only Luke Combs's eight nominations. Wallen is a contender in the top category: entertainer of the year. It's been a big turnaround considering that three years ago he was declared ineligible due to the racial slur scandal.