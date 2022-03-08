Morgan Wallen wins ACM award after being banned for a year following N-word controversy

Country singer Morgan Wallen returned to the 2022 ACM Awards Monday night after being banned from attending the show last year in the wake of his N-word controversy.

In case you missed it, in February of 2021, video of Wallen using the N-word after a night out surfaced and, shortly after, Wallen was dropped from the airwaves and had his contract with his label suspended. However, Wallen's fans came back stronger and the singer's streams and sales skyrocketed.

At the ACMs Monday, Wallen was all smiles as he won the award for Album of the Year, which, as you could imagine, had Twitter divided. Some fans were angry and disappointed by his win. One person tweeted: "They let Morgan Wallen win album of the year? The man who very publicly said the n word? And you give him an award?! I hate it here I really do," (@charles_buckel), while another shared their strong opinion, stating, "Morgan Wallen winning anything goes to show you country music has no issues with racists and celebrates then. He's trash and those that like him are too." (@strummerthecat)

On the other hand, some viewers took to the social media platform to congratulate him and slam cancel culture. One fan tweeted: "Morgan Wallen with a wayy overdue Album of the Year. Cancel culture can kiss his ass," (@RickR415) while another posted: "Give that man his gosh damn award! Thankfully the #ACMawards didn’t succumb to the cancel culture pressures like other award shows have. Every artist in Nashville knows he deserved that award, like him or not. So happy for the kid." (@TheDiddyBop)

And it's because of that support that Wallen dedicated the end of his acceptance speech to his fans, as Wallen shared, "Most importantly, I have to address my fans personally and directly. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm blown away by you guys. God bless."