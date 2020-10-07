Morgan Wallen Under Scrutiny for Maskless Partying Ahead of ‘SNL’ Appearance

As videos of Morgan Wallen socializing without a mask — at a crowded bar and at a house party, among other places — circulate widely across the internet, the young country star has begun to draw scrutiny ahead of his Oct. 10 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In numerous TikToks documented by AL.com, Wallen can be spotted with a kerchief around his neck, partying with fans during a trip to Alabama — and in one video, dated Monday, engaging in a smooch with what appears to be a fan less than a week before he is set to take the stage in Studio 8H.

Wallen took some heat on Twitter, with users criticizing the singer for his cavalier attitude toward the COVID-19 crisis.

Representatives for “SNL” and NBC declined to comment on what distancing and testing protocols hosts and musical guests must follow. Wallen’s reps did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Tuesday.

The cast and crew of “SNL” appear to be following social distancing guidelines, as evidenced by last week’s Instagram post that shows Oct. 3 host Chris Rock and cast members wearing masks at a read-through while sitting at individual desks spaced generously apart, as some members of the production watch from the balcony. Rock’s appearance marked the long-running sketch show’s Season 46 premiere, which featured Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin as President Trump.Â

In a recent interview with Vulture, “SNL” chief Lorne Michaels said that the production team had engaged in meetings to discuss how many people could be in the studio and control room at a time, and how the band could be spaced apart “so that they’re not in any jeopardy.”

Bill Burr is set to host this Saturday’s episode, during which Wallen will perform.

