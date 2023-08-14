Morgan Wallen shaves his head, shocking fans: 'I didn't like my long hair anymore'

Morgan Wallen is starting fresh — with his hair, that is.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer, 30, shocked fans during his Columbus, Ohio, stop during his One Night at a Time Tour, unveiling his new 'do.

Wallen, who usually rocks a signature mullet and mustache, appeared to be bald underneath a red cap and without any facial hair.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the country singer told the audience, "Before we get any further, I didn't like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off."

His announcement was met with a mixture of cheers and boos.

The Schott concert venue where Wallen debuted his new hairstyle posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday where employees asked concertgoers about the country singer's buzzcut.

"The biggest news in music this week is, Morgan shaved his head," two employees said, joking that his haircut was making more noise than Taylor Swift's announcement of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" coming this fall.

One concertgoer voiced disappointment over Wallen's decision, telling venue staff, "I will say I miss the mullet a lot. And I wish he would have waited two more days to cut his hair."

"I think he can rock anything," one fan said, with another adding, "I think he's hot no matter what."

Morgan Wallen has shaved off his signature mullet and mustache.

Wallen has yet to post a photo of his new hairstyle on Instagram as of Monday morning, but fans have flocked to his comments section with opinions.

"I wish you would've asked me first before you shaved your head but I still find you attractive," one fan wrote.

Another added: "We want the mullet back Morgan."

Wallen's resumed tour comes months after he had to cancel 14 of his concerts during his One Night At A Time tour amid a six-week vocal rest as he recovered from a vocal cord injury.

"The doc cleared me to talk and sing … we back," Wallen wrote to his Instagram story in June.

The singer previously announced on social media that he'd been diagnosed with vocal fold trauma after a weekend of concerts in Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Tampa, Florida, where he says he reinjured his vocal cords.

"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible," Wallen said in the social media clip. "So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do."

Because of his ailment, Wallen didn't appear at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he was nominated for four awards and walked away winning male artist of the year. He also rescheduled his festival appearances to 2024.

