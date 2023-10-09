Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Resumes its Reign as No. 1 Album in Country

Morgan Wallen has the No. 1 album in the United States for the 16th non-consecutive week this year. Wallen meets the mark after his 36-song juggernaut spent 12 consecutive weeks leading the list following its debut in March, and after spending 31 total weeks in the top four of Billboard’s all-encompassing 200 albums chart.

Like its predecessor, Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” has continuously broken numerous records — specifically in its genre, where the country album holds the title of the most weeks at No. 1 in over 30 years, since Billy Ray Cyrus’s debut album from 1992, “Some Gave All,” which peaked at 17 weeks.

In the latest tracking week, “One Thing” sold the equivalent of 74,500 albums and tallied 98 million streams, per data provided by Luminate. This is expected to be a short-lived revival as Drake’s features-packed “For All the Dogs” record is anticipated the impact the top of the charts early next week.

Wallen replaces Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia,” which spent the last two chart rotations at No. 1, and now sits at No. 2. Like last week, the number of total units for the No. 1 album on this week’s chart is considerably low compared to previous months.

The only new release on the chart this week comes from Ed Sheeran, whose “Autumn Variations” is at No. 4 as the top-selling album of the week with 46,500 pure album sales and 62,000 equivalent album units overall. The record was announced earlier this September and was promoted alongside a series titled “Living Room Sessions,” which saw the singer perform intimate renditions of the set’s songs in fans’ living rooms. This record also scores Sheeran his seventh No. 1 record in his native U.K.

Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping “Guts” is at No. 3; Zach Bryan’s self-titled record keeps its grip at No. 5; SZA’s “SOS” similarly is stagnant at No. 6. Elsewhere, Travis Scott’s “Utopia” is at No. 7; Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” scoots up from No. 10 to No. 8; and Peso Pluma’s “Génesis” is at No. 10.

Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” slips from its previous No. 4 entrance to No. 9 in its second week. Meanwhile, one of the LP’s lead singles, the Dione Warwick-sampling “Paint the Town Red,” spends a third week leading the Hot 100.

New on the Hot 100 this week is Jung Kook and Jack Harlow’s “3D”, which enters at No. 5 on the Hot 100 with 13.6 million streams. The song was released with “Alternate,” clean, instrumental, sped up and slowed-down versions, along with a remix from A.G. Cook.

The remainder of the top 10 singles is comprised of repeats from previous weeks including SZA’s “Snooze,” which is at No. 2 with nearly 76 million radio impressions and 16.5 million streams; Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is back to its peak at No. 3; Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” is No. 4; and Bryan’s “I Remember Everything,” featuring Kacey Musgraves, is No. 6.

Gunna’s “Fukumean” remains at No. 8; Rodrigo’s “Vampire” is at No. 9; and lastly, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is at No. 10.

