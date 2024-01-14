Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 17th Week

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time climbs back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Jan. 20), stepping 2-1 and collecting its 17th nonconsecutive and total week atop the list. It earned 61,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 11 (down 4%), according to Luminate.

One Thing at a Time continues to have the most weeks at No. 1 among all albums since Adele’s 21 logged 24 nonconsecutive weeks atop the tally in 2011-12. One Thing at a Time debuted atop the chart dated March 18, 2023, and spent its first 12 weeks at No. 1 through early June. It then logged another three weeks in a row atop the list in late June and early July, and nabbed its 16th week in charge on the Oct. 14 chart. In the album’s 45 weeks on the list, it has never dipped below No. 6. One Thing at a Time finished 2023 as both the No. 1 year-end Billboard 200 album and Luminate’s year-end top album.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Jan. 20, 2024-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Jan. 17 (a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday in the U.S. on Jan. 15). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

Of One Thing at a Time’s 61,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Jan. 11, SEA units comprise 58,000 (down 3%, equaling 79.81 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 2,000 (down 13%) and TEA units comprise 1,000 (down 25%).

One Thing at a Time’s unit total of 61,000 is the smallest the weekly No. 1 album has seen since the May 7, 2022-dated chart, when Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry debuted at No. 1 with 55,000 units.

The rest of the new Billboard 200’s top four is comprised of former No. 1s: Drake’s For All the Dogs climbs 3-2 (58,000 equivalent album units; up less than 1%); Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) falls 1-3 (56,000; down 12%); and Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is a non-mover at No. 4 (52,000; down 9%).

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season rises 8-5 – its highest rank since it peaked at No. 3 last June – earning 52,000 equivalent album units (up 7%).

The remainder of the top 10 are all former chart-toppers, with SZA’s SOS ascending 7-6 (just over 43,000 equivalent album units; down 2%); Swift’s Midnights falling 5-7 (43,000; down 6%); Swift’s Lover dipping 6-8 (42,000; down 8%); Zach Bryan’s self-titled album stationary at No. 9 (39,000; down 5%); and Swift’s Folklore steady at No. 10 (34,000; down 5%).

