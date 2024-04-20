Morgan Wallen breaks silence after allegedly throwing chair from Nashville bar rooftop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly two weeks after Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges for allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville, the country music star addressed the controversy on social media.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen said in his first X post since the incident. Later, he also indicated he would “accept responsibility” for the actions that took place on April 7.

That night, police had been standing in front of Chief’s, a bar and music venue on Broadway, when they witnessed a chair crash down to the street shortly before 11 p.m. The chair landed about three feet away from the two officers.

When authorities approached security to investigate the incident, employees at the bar said Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair.

Police said they reviewed video footage that showed Wallen lunging and throwing an object over the roof, which sits six stories above Broadway.

Morgan Wallen is seen in a mugshot provided by Nashville police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Witnesses reportedly told law enforcement they were standing next to the 30-year-old musician and saw him “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.”

Wallen was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, as well as three counts of reckless endangerment to the public and the two officers who were in the vicinity of the chair. He was booked into jail early on April 8 and released hours later, records show. Wallen’s attorney said the singer was “cooperating fully with authorities” in a statement shared with Nexstar’s WKRN.

Wallen, too, appeared to confirm his attorney’s statement in Friday’s X post.

“I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s,” Wallen said. “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

In a follow-up post, Wallen wrote, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. – MW”

No additional details have been released about the incident at Chief’s, which is owned by Eric Church and celebrated its grand opening on April 5.

