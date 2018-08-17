Morgan Miller Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Daughter's Final Moments: 'I Love You, My Baby Girl'

Over two months after her 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier died after drowning in a neighbor’s pool, Olympian Bode Miller’s wife Morgan is opening up about her baby girl’s final moments.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote on Friday alongside a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains,” she continued.

Morgan also paid tribute to Levi Hughes, a 3-year-old boy who drowned in a pool on the same day that her daughter died.

“Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi,” Morgan continued. “Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

Since losing her daughter, Morgan has placed an emphasis on raising awareness about water safety.

“I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out,” Morgan wrote earlier this month on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of her daughter. “Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love.”

“Parents, Grandparents, Siblings, Aunts and Uncles, EVERYONE….Please don’t rely on the visual stimulant of water to create your awareness,” she continued. “Understand that almost 70% of drownings occur when your children are not expected to be near the water. When you think they are in the playroom or on the sofa watching tv.”

“Always be aware of water and place as many barriers between your child and those bodies of water as possible (locks, door alarms, pool fences). None of us are immune to this devastatingly life changing statistic. It can happen so fast and forever change your world,” Morgan advised.

On June 9, Emeline drowned in a pool around 6:30 p.m. in Coto de Caza, California.

The Orange County Fire Department said at the time that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was unable to be resuscitated. Her cause of death was classified as a drowning.

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, his wife was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time.”

Morgan, 31, pulled her daughter out of the pool, and she and friends started CPR before paramedics arrived. Orange County Fire Authority captain Steve Concialdi said the little girl’s mom then “rode in the front of the ambulance to the hospital.”

Shortly after revealing the couple are expecting their third child together, Morgan told Today that while she still felt guilt after Emeline’s death, “I hope and pray and beg that it gets easier.”