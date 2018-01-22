Morgan Freeman tells off audience member for talking during SAG Awards speech

If you’re planning on having a lovely chat while Morgan Freeman is picking up his next Lifetime Achievement award, then think again.

For it was on an occasion such as this that the 80-year-old actor got a bit shirty with someone in the audience at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards last night.

Taking to the stage to accept the not inconsequential gong, he spied someone in his eyeline jawing away, and then felt compelled to stop his speech to sort things out.

“These moments in your life,” he began, realising that this particular moment was being spoiled.

“Hey,” he then added, softly. “I’m talking to you. Yeah… OK, well you just stand out to me, that’s all.”

With a ripple of laughter in the crowd, he continued, going on to point out something pertinent about the award that was bothering him.

Story Continues