‘The More Y’all Accept It, The More It’s Gonna Happen’: Ne-Yo Tells Women to Stop Dancing to Music That’s Disrespectful, Fans Lash Out In Response

Ne-Yo is in the news for comments he made while appearing on “The Cruz Show” on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

The R&B singer said he only blamed men halfway for misogyny and advised women they could end the practice by not allowing men to call them b***hes. He added that women encourage misogynistic behavior by smiling at men after being called the name in songs.

AUSTELL, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Ne-Yo attends Urban One Honors 2022 – Day 2 on December 03, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

The “Mad” singer went on to say that the more misogynistic the lyrics are, the more women accept them, and he advised women not to dance to records where they are called derogatory names.

“The more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more it’s gonna happen,” he continued. “That’s just kinda what that is. So, ladies, I love y’all to death, but if y’all want men to stop calling you ‘b*tches,’ stop dancing to them records.”

Fans did not appreciate Ne-Yo’s theory on women needing to help end misogyny on social media. One fan wrote that Ne-Yo probably blames women who are assaulted for the way they dress and noted parents should instead teach their sons how to respect women and not call them names. Another fan noted that the singer should prepare to be dragged.

“Neyo prob thinks the way a woman dresses makes her responsible for being assaulted or that women at church should cover up from head to toe lest the men start to have impure thoughts. How abt respecting women and teaching young men by not using those type of words at all.”

Neyo prob thinks the way a woman dresses makes her responsible for being assaulted or that women at church should cover up from head to toe lest the men start to have impure thoughts. How abt respecting women and teaching young men by not using those type of words at all. — 2CentsWorth (@98CentsChange) February 17, 2022

“Big a** head full of nothing'” wrote another.

Story continues

Big ass head full of nothing — BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS CANCELED (@tittaysnkitties) February 18, 2022

One fan agreed with the singer and wrote that women shouldn’t dance or listen to music with derogatory lyrics.

“Who’s forcing the women to dance and listen to the lyrics? If no one patronized a business, it would typically close. Same here. Also… When positive music is put out there, I don’t see that blowing up the charts. Take accountability, stop the gaslighting. #IStandWithNeYo.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Ne-Yo Says Wife Talked Him Out of a Vasectomy, Singer Has Faced Criticism In Past Over His Ex’s Sterilization Procedure

‘I Didn’t Know Nothing About Business’: Mike Tyson Claims His Participation In Iconic Punch-Out!! Video Game Was A Bad Deal

‘They Didn’t Like Him Stopping Them’| Texas High School Baseball Coach Suffers Broken Arm After Being Jumped By MIddle Schoolers