More Russell Brand sexual misconduct accusers come forward, UK tour canceled: reports

Russell Brand is reportedly facing new accusations from more women, following a published article of allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse by five women on Saturday.

Several more women have come forward to the U.K. newspaper, The Times, in the wake of the claims that the British actor, author and comedian raped a woman against a wall in 2012, sexually assaulted a colleague in 2013 and physically and emotionally abused ex-girlified Jordan Martin.

Government minister Caroline Nokes has called for Scotland Yard to investigate the allegations against Brand.

“These allegations are incredibly shocking and criminal, and I would very much hope that complaints will be made both to the Metropolitan police and indeed in the States, because this merits and needs a criminal investigation, because for too long we have seen men – and the perpetrators of these sorts of crimes are almost invariably men – not being held to account for their behaviors and their actions,” the Women and Equalities Select Committee chairman told BBC Radio 4’s “Today.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is aware of the reporting and is encouraging victims of sexual assault to contact the force.

“We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police,” a police spokesperson stated.

The English funnyman is already feeling the brunt of the controversy. The remaining dates of his “Bipolarisation” tour have been postponed by promoters, according to Variety. A talent agency and a book publisher reportedly also severed ties with Brand.

Brand, 48, denies the allegations and claims his relationships and encounters were “absolutely always consensual,” despite his “promiscuous” past. He described the reports as a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

The former BBC radio presenter initially found widespread fame as a host on MTV U.K. before getting cast in Hollywood hits including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and the remake of “Arthur” in 2011. Brand was married to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2013.

