PKT: Trump's big problem, or at least as it seems to me, is he personally didn't collude with the Russians so in his mind that's the end of it. But there is growing evidence that quite a few people in the campaign and people around him including his own sons definitely met with the Russians who, as the evidence shows, were actively meddling in the campaign via trolls, fake news sites and fake news. And we still don't know the extent of Trump's business involvement with Russia or Russian friendly governments, banks and businesses. But what I think is really scaring Trump isn't so much what might be discovered about Russia but other items he would prefer to keep hidden such as a money laundering, massive loans, iffy business acquaintances and most fearful of all proof that he isn't as rich as he claims to be. Trump is more concerned about protecting the Trump brand than the American brand or the American system.