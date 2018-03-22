There's loads of Monty Python coming to Netflix

He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

The Knights who say Ni, Gumby and, of course, Brian Cohen, are all heading for Netflix next month, it’s been announced.

A huge swathe of the Monty Python back catalogue – both the films and the TV shows – is to arrive on the streaming service in April.

This will include classics like Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and the TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

As well as the well-known material, there will also be the series Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus, made in Germany and first broadcast in 1972.

There’s also various documentaries to take in too.

Monty Python Conquers America, from 2009, finds the likes of Judd Apatow and Hank Azaria discuss how the Pythons reshaped US comedy.

There’s also Monty Python: Almost The Truth, the expansive six-part look at Monty Python, featuring interviews with John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, and Monty Python: The Meaning of Live, about their 2014 comeback tour.

It all lands on April 15.

