Monroe County woman first runner-up for Miss Michigan 2024

MUSKEGON — Kendall Comer, 20, of Temperance was named first runner-up for Miss Michigan 2024 Saturday night at the Miss Michigan 2024 Scholarship Program at the Frauenthal Theater in downtown Muskegon.

Jenae Lodewyk, Miss Bay County 2023, was crowned Miss Michigan 2024.

Comer was Miss Monroe County 2021 and was the reigning Miss South Central. A graduate of Bedford High School and Monroe County Community College, Comer is the daughter of Chad and Crystal Comer of Temperance. She also earned the Vivian Zhong Talent Award at the program.

For Saturday's on-stage announcement, Comer wore a custom-made white Jovani floor-length gown with white boa feathers, said Dione Oerther, executive director of the Miss Monroe County Scholarship Program.

"When Jenae was announced the winner, Jenae got out of the way so that Miss Kendall could have her moment on-stage as the first runner-up. Once Miss Kendall had her moment for acknowledgement of her achievement, then Miss Jenae came to the center to be crowned Miss Michigan 2024 by the outgoing Miss Michigan 2023, Maya Schuhknecht. It was a very powerful moment on stage," Oether said.

Kendall Comer of Monroe County (right) is shown with the newly crowned Miss Michigan 2024, Jenae Lodewyk, Miss Bay County. Comer, who was Miss Monroe County 2021, was named first runner-up for Miss Michigan 2024. Comer is the reigning Miss South Central.

Comer competed against about 20 other young women for the title. Among them was Reese Johnson, 18, Miss Monroe County 2023.

Reese Johnson, Miss Monroe County 2023, is shown during a public event during her reign. Johnson also competed in Saturday's Miss Michigan competition.

“Reese represented herself and Monroe with style, class and grace. She was beautiful in all phases of the competition and left it all on the stage during the Thursday night preliminary competition. She could not have done anything better,” Oerther said.

Comer and Johnson spent a week in Muskegon, going to appearances and competing in events, such as on-stage interview, talent, lifestyles and evening gown.

Kendall Comer of Monroe County (right), the runner-up for Miss Michigan 2024, is shown with Isabelle Musk, Miss Michigan Teen 2024, at Saturday's Miss Michigan 2024 Scholarship Program.

Comer’s platform was “SPACE: Sensory Processing Awareness for Children’s Education.” Her talent was a vocal solo to “Unchained Melody.” Comer will attended Michigan State University in the fall to study communications.

Johnson’s platform was LGBTQ+ support, education and research. She performed a vocal solo to "The Wizard and I." She will study graphic design at the University of Michigan in the fall.

Four young women from Monroe County competed on Friday for the title of Miss Michigan Teen 2024. They were: Sawyer Seitz, 16, Miss Monroe County Teen 2023; Serenity Perkins, 14, Miss Lake Superior; Makayla Dickinson, 18, Miss Washtenaw County; and Rachel Ingles, 17, Miss Sunrise Side.

Dickinson earned the Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson Community Service Award. Ingels won the non-finalist interview award and the Overall Interview Award.

Little Miss candidates from Monroe County also were part of the Miss Michigan program. Johnson escorted Miss Monroe County, Hadley Young, and Junior Miss Monroe County, Coralee Goda, during the Miss Michigan Sweetheart production number on Saturday. Seitz escorted Tiny Miss Monroe County, Hayden Henry, on stage during the Miss Michigan Sweethearts Production number on Friday night.

"I am so very proud of all of our Monroe County young women who competed this past week for Miss Michigan’s Teen 2024 and Miss Michigan 2024," Oerther said. "They all did their very best and left it all on the stage."

Sign-ups for Miss Monroe County 2024, Miss Monroe County’s Teen 2024 and Tiny, Little and Junior Miss Monroe County Program 2024 continue until June 21st. For sign-up information or questions, visit MissMonroeCounty.org or call Oerther at 734-735-6224.

