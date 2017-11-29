'All the Money in the World' reshoots 'cost $10 million' - a quarter of the film's budget

Sir Ridley Scott is in the final stretch of reshooting scenes for All the Money in the World and it’s come with a hefty price tag.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the reshoots in London and Rome with Christopher Plummer replacing Kevin Spacey, cost a quarter of the film’s original budget: $10 million.

Scott is still in the process of reshooting key scenes for the movie in time for its December 22nd release date and is confident that he can deliver. The director tells EW that it has been easy because they are shooting on digital rather than film so he was able to send rushes to his editor and have them edited into the final cut as they go along.

“I’ve been shooting since Monday [Nov. 20] and in with the editor every night since then,” Scott says. “We’re not dealing with celluloid anymore; it’s all digital, and I send [the footage each day] to [editor Claire Simpson] and she cuts it, and I can go in and look after shooting.”





The director says it was an easy decision to make to replace Spacey after the actor was accused of predator sexual behaviour towards numerous young male actors. Scott says that he did not contact Spacey about the changes and the actor never contacted him either, but even if he had he would have still made the same call.

“You can’t tolerate any kind of behaviour like that,” he explains. “And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

Michelle Williams was among the stars who willingly returned to reshoot scenes for the movie, saying “it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

Scott, TriStar and Sony are still hoping their biographical movie will be an Oscars contender. It tells the true life story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) during the Seventies and his grandfather, oil tycoon and billionaire John Paul Getty’s (Christopher Plummer – no relation) refusal to pay the ransom.

All the Money in the World will be released on December 22, 2017

READ MORE

First footage of Plummer in ‘All the Money in the World’

Spacey being investigated by Scotland Yard

‘House of Cards’ continues without Spacey