‘Money Heist’ Spin-Off ‘Berlin’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Money Heist spin-off Berlin has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato’s show will begin filming next year.

Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, will return alongside his entire gang for another run of the spin-off, which was made off the back of the huge global success of Netflix Spain’s La Casa de Papel (Money Heist). The series acts as a prequel to Money Heist, following the protagonist on a different caper.

Alongside Alonso, show stars Michelle Jenner (Isabel), who plays Keila, an expert in electronic engineering, Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) as Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant, Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) is Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge, Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) plays Roi, Berlin’s faithful squire, and Joel Sánchez brings Bruce to life, the relentless man of action in the gang.

Netflix said Berlin was its most-watched series globally during premiere week last year, reaching the top 10 in 91 countries. It then remained in the non-English TV top 10 for seven consecutive weeks, amassing 348 million hours viewed and 53 million total views, Netflix added.

Pina’s Vancouver Media is producing again.

Money Heist ran for three seasons across five parts, first on local network Antena 3 and then on Netflix. It ended in 2021 and is one of Netflix’s most popular international titles of all time.

