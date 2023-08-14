Monday Informer: Social Justice Theater to perform 'Wizard of Oz'

Aug. 14—The Free Press

Centenary Social Justice Theatre will present its production of "The Wizard of Oz" at Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.

Shows are slated 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The musical's large cast includes Amelia Valdez as Dorothy, Chris Hanel as the wizard and a little dog named Queso as Toto.

There is no admission fee. Audience members will be seated on a first-come basis. The church building opens one hour before performance time.

For more information about the local theater company's mission to illuminate social justice, explore spiritual values and build community, call 225-6370.

Event to provide free services

Assistance with medical assistance renewals, haircuts and vaccines for children are some of the services available during a free community event 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.

Nicollet County's Project Community Connect is the event sponsor.

A limited number of bag lunches will be handed out to participants. Interpreters will be on site.

To arrange for free city transit services to the event, call 888-880-4696.

Input sought on transportation plan

As Mankato continues its process of developing a five-year transit plan, the city is gathering more public input.

Community members' feedback and ideas are being accepted at two in-person events this week.

Input is being gathered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St. and during Alive After Five, 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Grand Lawn, 10 Civic Center Plaza.

Public comments are needed regarding two draft concepts. One scenario proposes potential improvements that can be made within the existing budget. The other scenario proposes additional changes that can be made if funding is available.

For more information, call 387-8600.

Y's corn roast set for Thursday

Mankato Family YMCA's 63rd annual corn roast is slated 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Mankato West High School.

The event is a fundraiser for the Y's youth programs.

Sweet corn, hot dogs, chips, beverages and desserts will be served.

Adult tickets cost $10 and children's tickets cost $5 and may be purchased at the event or in advance at the Y's front desk, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive.

Fire safety program set at museum

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota will sponsor Fire Safety Education Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 224 Lamm St.

The free event will feature displays of emergency equipment and firefighters' gear. Area fire departments will have trucks and emergency vehicles on site. Activities and crafts are slated. Children will be taught what to do in case of fire and shown fire safety practices.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19.

MinnValley Mutual Insurance Company is the education day's main sponsor.