Moments That Prove We Know Too Much About The Kardashians 2
After Khloé’s Bratz costume went viral across social media, several people accused her of “absurd” editing and “Blackfishing.”
After Khloé’s Bratz costume went viral across social media, several people accused her of “absurd” editing and “Blackfishing.”
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is creating its own version of ChatGPT. Called Grok -- a name xAI trademarked recently -- the model answers questions conversationally, possibly drawing on a knowledge base similar to that used to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating models (e.g. Grok leverages "real-time access" to info on X, Musk said.
What is it about Keith Lee, a former MMA fighter-turned-amateur-food reviewer, that makes or breaks local restaurants?
The popular kids' song has shot to new fame on TikTok, where it's been remixed and inspired dances. The post What is the ‘A Ram Sam Sam’ song on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
Get all your outerwear shopping out of the way while you can save big!
Is the 60-second rule worth adopting? Sarah Akram, the founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, shares her thoughts. The post Expert weighs in on whether or not you should wash your face for at least 60 seconds appeared first on In The Know.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
"The silhouettes going into COVID-19 and the silhouettes coming out of 2023 are completely different." The post Stylist discusses the ‘pandemic skip’ theory in the context of personal style appeared first on In The Know.
Arrival set out eight years ago to make electric vehicle production "radically more efficient." Arrival trumpeted how its automated microfactories would simultaneously churn out electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers and buses for the U.K., Italy and California. The company reported Friday in a regulatory filing that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, putting it out of compliance with the Nasdaq Exchange.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.