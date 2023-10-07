Moments of connection: Lee Brice continues to make an impact in country music, headlines Music Fiesta

Oct. 6—When Lee Brice is at home, his work consists of working on the farm.

"There's always work to be done," he says. "I try to make each moment count when I'm off the road."

This is exactly the reason the country singer has built himself a recording studio within his property.

It's become a place where he can work anytime of day, as well as being available for husband and dad duties.

"I'm always working on new music and when I finish a brand new record, I start to write another one," Brice says.

Brice will headline this year's Music Fiesta at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Opening the event will be New Mexico-based artist Brandon Saiz and then Runaway June will take the stage before Brice.

During this year's Balloon Fiesta, there will be an annular solar eclipse the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.

Brice didn't realize that he would be front and center for the event.

"I've never been to Balloon Fiesta or performed there before," he says. "It was already special. Then you add in the eclipse, and it's going to be even more magical."

The 44-year-old country singer has worked hard since he began performing professionally in 2007.

He's released five albums with Curb Records — "Love Like Crazy," "Hard to Love," "I Don't Dance," "Lee Brice" and "Hey World."

He has also released 18 singles — eight of which have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. Those are "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls" and "Memory I Don't Mess With."

Besides his own material, he has also co-written singles for artists like Garth Brooks, Adam Gregory, the Eli Young Band and Tim McGraw.

One of his compositions, Brooks' "More Than a Memory," was the first song ever to debut at No. 1 on the country chart, while the Eli Young Band's "Crazy Girl" was the Billboard Year-End top country song of 2011.

"I want to create stuff that lasts forever," Brice says. "I want the songs to resonate with people and become part of their lives."