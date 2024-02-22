This moment at the Super Bowl 'thrilled' Jeff Goldblum: 'I was eating it up'

Jeff Goldblum is the life of the party.

The actor and musician went viral during the Super Bowl for his reaction to being put on the jumbotron by waving and dancing, with some comparing his response to the more sullen reaction of Leonardo DiCaprio.

On the jumbotron, Goldblum, 71, smiled and held a thumbs up as soon as he realized he was on the screen, eventually standing up to flash a heart-hand gesture for the crowd.

The "Jurassic Park" actor explained the moment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday night, saying he was "just thrilled to be there."

"I didn't know they were going to come upon me, as that seems," he told Kimmel. "I was eating it up."

He continued: "I was happy to be there. You know I’m an NFL fan. I’m a Steelers fan. But this year I spent a lot of time working and in Europe so I’ve missed every game. So I was actually hungry to see every snap. And I loved seeing that stadium for the first time.

"I had a great, great time," he added. "So I was happy to be amongst people and see everybody."

The late-night host offered his own reaction to being filmed at sports events for comparison.

"My first inclination is to hide, and yours is to take it in, perform and really enjoy it. And I think that shows the difference in our personalities," Kimmel laughed.

Goldblum, who was also seen during the Super Bowl in an Apartments.com commercial, was on the late-night show to promote his new animated film "They Shot the Piano Player" — in which he voices music journalist Jeff Harris, who sets out to discover the truth about the real-life disappearance of Brazilian pianist Francisco Tenório Júnior.

The film, from directors Javier Mariscal and Fernando Trueba and also stars Tony Ramos and Abel Ayala, is in select theaters Friday.

