Mom Slammed After Explaining Why She's Only Getting One of Her Kids Christmas Gifts This Year
The mom explained the circumstances playing into her decision and other moms agreed
The mom explained the circumstances playing into her decision and other moms agreed
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
The modified Nissan Z that meat snack brand Slim Jim displays at promotional events has been stolen in Los Angeles.
Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse. UAW strike delayed production of all-new third-gen Traverse.
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.
California's Civil Rights Department reached a settlement with Activision Blizzard late last week two years after the state regulator brought a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, pay inequities and a culture of sexual harassment at the video game company. Activision Blizzard, which publishes hit games like the Call of Duty franchise and World of Warcraft, agreed to pay $54 million and committed to implementing measures to ensure fair pay and equitable promotions. While the settlement's details are ironed out, it is still subject to court approval.
The Eagles' defense was good until it needed to be.
Peyton Manning figured if the tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump go on the offensive Monday, issuing a filing with Georgia Judge Scott McAfee asking that the charges against the former president be dropped because they violate his “core political speech.”
Daniels was the only QB to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in 2023.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.