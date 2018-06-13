Mom has lunch in same restaurant as Andrew Garfield, boldly asks him to record video for her son

Next time your mother tells you she'd do anything for you, believe her!

This mother did what many of us would be far too nervous to do had we found ourselves seated next to Andrew Garfield at lunch. She asked him to record a video for her son.

SEE ALSO: Ball of love Andrew Garfield shares his Tony with the LGBTQ community

Ian Palmer — an actor and writer in NYC — posted a video sent to him by his mother after she found herself sitting in the same restaurant as Garfield. What are the odds, eh?

My mom had lunch in the same restaurant as Andrew Garfield today and this is what followed pic.twitter.com/C55MB7fDg8 — Ian Palmer (@itsianpalmer) June 11, 2018

"Hi Ian, you have a very sweet mother who doesn't mind crossing boundaries over lunch tables," Garfield joked. "I hear you're sick and I hear you didn't get to go out last night, get better."

"Sending love. This is Andrew Garfield by the way," he added, just in case anyone couldn't tell that from the video featuring his face.

Palmer's sister Emily also tweeted about her mother's interaction with the Spider-Man actor, stating that he was "politely throwing shade" at her just hours after winning a Tony Award.

Andrew Garfield politely throwing shade at my mother 12 hours after winning a Tony is my favorite part of today so far https://t.co/wlPfcyvXNU — Emily Palmer (@palmeremily6) June 11, 2018

Um, best mum ever?!