Mom Who Jumped From Interstate Ramp with 3-Year-Old Twins Unresponsive in Car Faces Charges

The Miami-Dade Police Department previously noted that the children were discovered unresponsive on Feb. 2

A South Florida mother who jumped off an interstate ramp before her 3-year-old children were found dead is now being charged with child neglect.

As previously reported, the Miami-Dade Police Department alleged 42-year-old Shirlene Napoleon Alcime jumped off of a Miami overpass on Feb. 2 in an apparent suicide attempt, before her twin toddlers Milendhet and Milendhere Napoleon-Cadet were found unresponsive.

Now, Alcime is being charged with two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm as she was booked into jail on Thursday, according to online jail records. She was initially arrested on Feb. 6. Bond has not been set. Local networks WTVJ, WSVN and the Miami Herald were the first to report the news.

A hearing date is set for Feb. 27, according to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller's website.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information on Friday. A defense attorney listed for Alcime did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday.

An arrest report obtained by WTVJ alleges that the mother told investigators she had been planning to kill herself and her twins for two months "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes." WTVJ reports that she faced eviction cases over the last two years, and owned several South Florida businesses.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also told the Herald that Alcime could face new charges following her toxicology results.

According to the outlet, which cites police, Alcime allegedly claimed she considered jumping off the ramp while holding her children, and also throwing them off individually, despite ultimately leaving them in her SUV as she jumped off herself.

Before she jumped, a tow truck driver asked Alcime if she needed help and she replied that her children were unresponsive in the SUV, per the Herald, which cited the arrest report. As the driver performed CPR on Alcime's son and as police approached, the mother jumped, according to the Herald.

Investigators noted on Thursday that the children were declared dead at Jackson North Medical Center after police found them foaming at the mouth, the Miami Herald reported. The mother told investigators that she did not know what happened to her children.

Milson Cadet, the twins' father, told the Herald that he's grappling with "great suffering" as he mourns the loss. "Justice will have to do its work," he said in Haitian Creole. "... I just want to definitely know what happened. I just want to know what happened."

As previously reported by multiple outlets, the two toddlers were discovered in the backseat of the SUV at 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 ramp near the Turnpike extension on Feb. 2.

The mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police initially noted.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



