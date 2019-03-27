How New Mom Gabrielle Union Got Through Daughter Kaavia's 'Phase of Not Napping'

While Gabrielle Union has honed her skills over the years as a stepmom to husband Dwyane Wade‘s sons, the newborn life was uncharted territory before November. But she’s getting the hang of it.

“I suck at swaddling,” she admits in the May issue of Parents, where she and 4-month-old daughter Kaavia James (in Maisonette’s Doodle Collection onesie!) pose for the cover and accompanying editorial. “I don’t know whether to use plastic or glass bottles.”

“I never knew there were so many types of nipples. And installing a car seat is like taking the SATs!” jokes the actress. “I don’t have all the answers, which feels terrifying.”

Union might not have become a mom for the first time until age 46, but she says there’s an “upside” to that in the sense that “I give myself permission to be human,” she tells Parents.

“When I need a minute to return emails or cry or mindlessly scroll through social media, I’ll take it,” Union explains. “I’m not trying to be a perfect parent. … I’m okay with life not being balanced. I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area. There are times I should be studying lines, but I’m playing with my baby and I’m enjoying it.”

