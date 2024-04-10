Molly Ringwald, 56, steps out in Miami in rare appearance with her twins. See the pic

Gen X-ers, look away. Because Molly Ringwald is middle aged.

The star of so many of your favorite John Hughes’ teen angst movies is 56 and a married mother of three.

Not that you can tell. The California native still looks like the many characters she played back in the day — the uptight rich girl in “Breakfast Club,” the lovesick high schooler whose parents forgot her milestone birthday in “Sixteen Candles” and a student who can’t afford a prom dress so makes her own (“Pretty in Pink”).

Ringwald, who incredibly has never received an award in her entire career, was finally feted by Variety magazine at the Miami Film Festival Saturday night for her four decades in film and TV.

Ringwald brought her 14-year old-twins Adele and Roman to the red carpet at the Chapman Center at Miami Dade College. Dad is husband, author Panio Gianopoulos.

It was a rare outing for Ringwald, who was rocking a white and gold embroidered dress with cut-outs.

L-R Adele Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald and Roman Gianopoulos attend the Variety Creative Vanguard Award presentation at the Miami Film Festival on April 6, 2024.

Despite doing a number of projects since then (playing a mom in ABC Family’s “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” comes to mind) it’s her part in the so-called Brat Pack that will go down in the annals of Hollywood history.

Ringwald is more than well aware, and told Variety before her trip to Miami that she is grateful for her time working with Hughes.

“Not everyone was able to write for teenagers as successfully as [he] did,” she told the outlet. “And even though I wanted to take on adult material, I was limited because I was still a teenager.”

Speaking of teens: Have hers ever watched her old movies?

The “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” star recently told the Los Angeles Times that Adele and Roman have seen “The Breakfast Club.”

The millennials’ review? “Put it this way,” the actress said. “They watched the whole thing without picking up their phones, which is huge.”