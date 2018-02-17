Molly Ringwald is 50, forever cool, and the best friend we always wanted

Movie fans of a certain age are filled with gleeful nostalgia at the mention of actress Molly Ringwald, who epitomized the teenage experience for the ’80s generation. As we celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on Feb. 18, we also celebrate how Ringwald is endlessly cool no matter what decade we’re in — and why she’s still the best friend we want to hang out with at the mall.

Because she was the teenager we wanted to be

Of course, we couldn’t talk about Ringwald without bringing up her most memorable contributions to film: her roles as rich snob Claire in The Breakfast Club; smitten — and forgotten — birthday girl Samantha in Sixteen Candles; and outspoken outsider Andie in Pretty in Pink. Ringwald had a knack for translating the challenges of being a teenager into something we all connected with, and for always managing to get her dreamboat in the process — and for that, she’s forever our idol.

Because she took her teen star status seriously (but not too seriously)

View photos Molly Ringwald with Jon Cryer in “Pretty in Pink.” (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Ringwald has spoken a lot about being a teen icon, and how she had always tried to present a positive message to her fan base. In an April 2010 interview with Jezebel about her movie For Keeps, in which she played a pregnant teen, she said, “I didn’t want to give the wrong message to teenagers. I sort of felt a certain responsibility — I mean, I was a very, very famous teenager and I thought a lot of teenagers were looking up to me and emulating me, and I really didn’t want to make a movie that said in any way that having a baby at that age was going to be easy.” Still, she was happy to lampoon the genre for which she’s known best in 2001’s Not Another Teen Movie.

Because she moved to Paris in her 20s

As Ringwald was starting to phase out of her teen dream career, bigger Hollywood roles came knocking … but instead of pursuing them, she lived out her dream of moving abroad and settled down in Paris. Beginning in 1992, she acted in foreign films and worked on becoming bilingual (she had a good start, having gone to a French high school, Lycée Français de Los Angeles.) As she told the L.A. Times, “Living in Paris has its own set of problems I have to deal with, but those problems, compared with living in L.A., to me are much better. Living as a celebrity or a famous person in L.A. can really get you down after a while.”

Because she makes moms look cool

Ringwald continues to grace the screen with her presence — and help redefine the “mom” role that used to be a one-dimensional, stereotypical character. In The Secret Life of the American Teenager, she played mom Anne Juergens to TV daughter Shailene Woodley’s Amy, and had a powerful arc that resulted in her coming out (and she even sang the show’s theme song). More recently, Ringwald has been playing mom to Archie Andrews on Riverdale, and she’s the kind of mom who isn’t afraid to bare her teeth to protect her kid.