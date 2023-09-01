Mohegan Pennsylvania extends Party on the Patio to 17th week

Aug. 31—PLAINS TWP. — Due to popular demand, Mohegan Pennsylvania's Party on the Patio has been extended for an additional week.

Classic Skynyrd Live, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, will perform a free show on Thursday, Sept. 21, playing the best of Lynyrd Skynyrd to the outdoor concert venue at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Delicious bites will be provided by Ray's Porketta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover for this special added Party on the Patio event.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was the band that defined Southern Rock in the 1970s and built a fan base that continues to grow today. Classic Skynyrd Live, performed by Southern Steel, pays tribute to this iconic band and the music that continues to be loved by generation after generation of fans.

This show delivers an unrivaled level of energy, generating standing ovations and calls for encores time after time. Classic Skynyrd Live performs all the fan favorites, including "Free Bird," "Simple Man," "That Smell," "Sweet Home Alabama," "Gimme Three Steps," "Call Me the Breeze," "I Know a Little" and many more.

Guests who are looking for an after-party can join Chasing Ashlee at The Hive Taphouse for the best in rock from the '70s to now, or wind down by a hand-built fire pit at Embers Terrace.

The official host of Party on the Patio, DJ Tommy from The River 105 & 103.5, will also be spinning Top 40 hits at the After the Patio Party at Breakers.

For more information about entertainment at Mohegan Pennsylvania, visit moheganpa.com.

All guests must be 21+ to attend Party on the Patio. Additionally, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas, and several restaurants. Valid, unexpired photo identification is required (driver's license, passport, military ID). Expired identification will not be accepted. Wristbands issued for Party on the Patio are not valid for the gaming floor.

All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.