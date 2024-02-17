Modernism Week: Art, fashion come together in 1967 McNaughton Hollywood Regency-style home

The inside of Candice Held and Tristan Gittens' Palm Springs home feels like a work of art, mainly because, well, there's so much art in it.

Colorful abstract and expressive pieces line the walls of their living room, as well as sculptures and glasswork, created by Gittens and five other artists. In one wing of the home is Held's fashion studio, where she designs her silk scarf tunics and home décor patterns.

Guests were able to take in all the colors, patterns, designs and more as Gittens and Held showcased their vintage 1967 James McNaughton Hollywood Regency-style home on Friday as part of Modernism Week. The annual architectural event takes place through Feb. 25, with tickets to a few events still available at www.modernismweek.com.

The Vista Las Palmas home is nestled on an elevated lot with panoramic views of Palm Springs. As visitors walk through the front gate and up the stairs, they're greeted by a relaxing poolside view with white floors and benches, yellow lounge chairs and miniature fountain spouts that shoot spurts of water into the pool. The home has a symmetrical design that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living with most rooms having floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The dining room in the James McNaughton Hollywood Regency-style home during Modernism Week in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024.

The couple has also tried to "bring the house back and keep it as original as possible," Gittens said. They restored a NuTone gate buzzer, and the bar top in their kitchen is an original fixture from the 1960s, along with the terrazzo flooring.

But aside from the architecture, Gittens and Held's own work easily captures people's attention. Situated at the pool is one of Gittens' paintings that features a shark-like figure. In one of the bedrooms, a pattern that Held created, with toucans, flowers and greenery on a pink background, is seen on curtains, pillows and the bed comforter. The design was inspired by family heirlooms, which are also on display. A bathroom also uses another one of her designs for the wallpaper, door and shower curtain.

It's not the first time that the couple has showcased their home during Modernism Week − Gittens said tours took place about eight years ago. But they decided to do it again as a way for Gittens to reintroduce himself to the art community. The owners recently returned from a two-year stint in London, where Gittens earned his masters of art in painting from Royal College of Art.

"When I left, I felt that Palm Springs was very design-oriented, and I didn't know if I would have a place because my stuff is very abstract and expressive, and I also mix in a lot of ideas about science and human behavior," Gittens said. "I didn't know how it would translate."

The 1967 James McNaughton Hollywood Regency-style home was part of Modernism Week in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024.

But rather than just focus on his work, he wanted to highlight five other artists (Mattia Biagi, Daniel Mullin, Scott Musgrove, David Willis and Xiao Yu). Together, their pieces are part of an art exhibition called "Afterlife of Nature." The show reimagines nature's unseen mysteries, from extinct species and micro- and macroscopic worlds to quantum entanglement and the "underbelly" of ecology, according to a press release. Gittens said all the artists create art that "you wouldn't see (in Palm Springs) very often."

Some of the featured pieces include Mullin's sculptural objects that are hand-cast from sand, Biagi's art that draws heavily from phenomena of the geological world and Musgrove's series of chimeras.

Since Gittens has returned to the desert, the reception to his art has been supportive, and collectors who bought his pieces "really encouraged me to push past what I thought would be acceptable here," he said. Gittens also shared it's an exciting time for the art world in Palm Springs, and that people are looking for pieces that are "new and contemporary" and are "more willing to buy something wild."

"Afterlife of Nature" will be on display through Feb. 23 and is available by appointment only. To schedule a visit, contact tristan@tristangittens.com.

A room at 690 W. Stevens Rd. The 1967 James McNaughton Hollywood Regency-style home was part of Modernism Week in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024.

In her fashion studio, Held was also displaying her prints and silk scarf tunics to visitors. The designer showed off the many ways her dresses could be worn, which are made of two silk scarves that feature original textile designs.

"The silhouette fits so many different bodies," Held explained to Modernism Week guests in her office. "I switch up the prints and colors of the scarves, and it's a different dress every time."

Held designs each garment silhouette herself, from concept to sketch, draping, paper pattern and production sample. They're available in her store in downtown Palm Springs, along with other clothing items, accessories, jewelry and more.

Although Held and Gittens have their own designs and projects, they're able to bring their two worlds together at times. For one print, Gittens wrote equations, representing the ultraviolet range of light, while Held painted flowers as if they had been photographed under ultraviolet light, she explained. The result is seen on a floral dress, in which the equations can be seen in the background.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs Modernism Week: Highlights from the Hollywood Regency tour