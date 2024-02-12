Modernism Week: 10 things to know ahead of the popular Palm Springs architecture event

Another February in the desert means it's time for another edition of the annual local architecture showcase Modernism Week.

For 11 days, retro homeowners and mid-century modern enthusiasts get to take in all the colors and styles that the Coachella Valley's architecture offers. At this year's event, there's pink doors, Shag prints, celebrity abodes and more to explore.

Regardless of your familiarity level with the festival, there's a lot of information to take in. That's where we come in. Consider this your guide to map out 11 days of architectural adventures at Modernism Week 2024.

What is Modernism Week? And when is it?

Modernism Week is an 11-day festival celebrating all things mid-century modern — particularly desert modernism.

Modernism week runs Feb. 15-25 in the Coachella Valley (based in Palm Springs, with a few events in nearby cities).

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on modernismweek.com. Some of Modernism Week’s popular activities are sold out, but tickets are available for several tours, talks, film screenings and its signature double-decker bus tour.

"Swingin' The Disney Songbook" featuring Adryon de León will perform during Modernism Week in Palm Springs, Calif. at the Annenberg Theater on Feb. 21, 2024.

What if I bought tickets but can no longer attend?

Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and all ticket sales are final. Purchased tickets are considered as donations if unused. Ticket buyers who accepted Refund Protection Coverage at checkout from Booking Protect and who are unable to use tickets for a reason covered by Booking Protect, must apply to Booking Protect directly to request refund no later than 45 days after booked event.

What if an event is canceled?

If an event is canceled by the organizer, refunds will be issued.

Carlos Serrao and Monica May utilized warm cream, soft pink and navy shades in their restored home located in the Warm Sands neighborhood.

Are there any free events?

For sure. Events such as the Modernism Week Vintage Car Show (Feb. 19) and Modernism Yard Sale (Feb. 25) are free. Here are a few other free events to check out:

Stories Untold: Honoring Diverse Voices, Illuminating Untold Stories and Forging Connections with the Past Through Architecture and Landscape Design (Feb. 19)

St. Theresa School Modernism Projects (Feb. 20 and 22)

Exhibit: Stephen Willard Vintage Postcards of Palm Springs at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library (Feb. 15-25)

Gallery Opening – The John R. Hamilton Lost Archive Exposed: Hollywood Cool (Feb. 17)

Meet and Greet with Shag (Feb. 18 and 25)

Shag’s February Print Exhibition Party (Feb. 24)

Desert Art Tour (Feb. 23 and 24)

The Economic Impact of Nonprofit Arts and Culture Organizations in the Coachella Valley (Feb. 22)

Rainbow Road: Design History and Color Story of The Saguaro Hotel (Feb. 18)

Speaking of free events, what is CAMP?

Modernism Week features a central meeting place known as CAMP (Community and Meeting Place) located inside the Hyatt Palm Springs. CAMP is accessible to ticketholders and the general public and features book signings, merchandise for sale by Destination PSP, live entertainment and general information. There’s also a showcase of home design products by bands such as Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Brizo and more.

If you go: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 15-25, Hyatt Palm Springs, 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Where do I park?

Good news, you can park your classic car or everyday ride in any of the 1,000 free spaces in the underground parking at Hyatt Palm Springs or the parking garage on Belardo Road across from the Palm Springs Art Museum. Limited free parking is also available at some tour sites and event locations.

Note: Some homes available to tour are in locations not easily accessible by the general public, so pay attention to the directions you receive upon purchasing your ticket. Some homes will be accessed by shuttle, so guests will be asked to park at a specific pick-up area.

Are any events dog friendly?

The Vintage Car Show, Modernism Yard Sale and the Vintage Trailer Show allow pets that are on a leash. At the Vintage Trailer Show, pets are not allowed in the trailers.

Do any events take place outside Palm Springs?

Yes. This year's festival features several events outside Palm Springs in areas such as Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree.

Tours have various start times, so visit modernismweek.com to learn more.

People wave from atop the double decker bus during an architectural tour as part of Modernism Week in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023.

Where can I get more information?

According to the event website, you can reach the staff at Modernism Week by emailing info@modernismweek.com. Inquiries are addressed in as timely a manner as possible.

Desert Sun health/entertainment reporter Ema Sasic contributed to this report.

