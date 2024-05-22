Model sues Diddy, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her

A woman who says she felt "a moral obligation to speak up" after a series of abuse allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs has sued the hip-hop mogul, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her more than 20 years ago.

Crystal McKinney alleged in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in New York City that she was attacked at the rapper's New York City studio in 2003.

Combs is the subject of a string of lawsuits from others who have accused him of sexual and physical abuse, gang rape and “serious illegal activity.” McKinney filed her suit days after a video was made public of Combs beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a 2016 attack she detailed in a lawsuit that has since been settled.

Representatives for Combs, 54, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Combs uploaded an apology to social media over the weekend, calling his behavior in the video “inexcusable” and saying he was going through a difficult time in his life when the attack happened. He said he sought therapy and entered rehab shortly afterward and was working to “be a better man.”

He has previously denied all allegations of abuse and wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

McKinney, who was a 22-year-old model at the time of the alleged assault, met Combs at a Men’s Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan, and Combs said she “was going to make it big one day” as a model and promised he’d help her career, she said in the suit.

Combs invited her to his studio, where one of his associates offered her a joint of marijuana and said “you’ve never had weed like this before,” the lawsuit says.

“Plaintiff later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance,” it alleges.

Combs pressured McKinney to smoke more and drink alcohol, though she was severely intoxicated, the suit claims.

“Seeing Plaintiff was very intoxicated, Combs demanded Plaintiff follow him and he physically led Plaintiff to the bathroom,” the lawsuit says. Combs then forced her to perform a sex act, she alleges in the suit.

Attorneys for McKinney declined to comment Tuesday.

McKinney said in her lawsuit that she was dazed after the alleged sexual assault in the bathroom and that she passed out in Combs' studio. She woke up in a taxi and realized she'd been sexually assaulted, she alleges in the suit, which also said she saved the clothes she was wearing that night in a plastic bag.

McKinney said in the lawsuit that after the alleged sexual assault, her modeling opportunities dried up and that she believes Combs "blackballed" her.

McKinney "became severely depressed as she began to blame herself for the assault and for sabotaging her own career," the lawsuit says. She even feared retaliation from Combs, according to the suit.

The suit seeks unspecified damages for pain and suffering, as well as punitive damages.

The suit names Combs, as well as Bad Boy Records and Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing and Universal Music Group.

Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not related to NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

McKinney’s is the seventh lawsuit filed in recent months against Combs, known for his music career and for founding Bad Boy Records, as well as TV shows like “Making the Band” and movie appearances.

Ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura sued Combs in November, alleging rape and abuse during their relationship, including being punched, stomped and kicked. A settlement was reached the next day.

The other lawsuits are pending.

Combs is a subject of a federal criminal investigation, and agents searched his properties this spring.

A source familiar with the investigation said in March that federal officials had interviewed three women and a man in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics and firearms.

Federal agents searched Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Three sources familiar with the matter said firearms were found at his residences, but no additional details were provided.

Aaron Dyer, one of Combs’ attorneys, said in a statement after the searches that Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.” He described the searches as an ambush, saying there has been a rush to judgment based on “meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Dyer said. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com