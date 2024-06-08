Model Nyima Ward, son of ’90s supermodel Trish Goff, dead at 27

Model Nyima Ward, the son of ’90s supermodel Trish Goff — alongside whom he appeared in Vogue as a teen — died late last month at the age of 27.

A cause of death has not been reported for the native New Yorker, who passed away on May 29, according to an online obituary posted earlier this week.

“There is no doubt that when he was born, he was the sun to parents Aaron Ward and Trish Goff’s whole system,” the obituary reads, noting that his name means “the Sun” in Tibetan.

Ward began his career as a model in the mid-2010s and quickly landed gigs with legendary fashion photographers such as Bruce Weber and Steven Meisel. He made his runway debut during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2015, walking for Anna Sui 23 years after his mom made her catwalk debut for the same designer.

But much like his mother, who left the modeling world behind to become a New York real estate agent, Ward’s passions laid elsewhere. He was particularly interested in carpentry, and at one point held a job doing repairs at the BDDW furniture store in Soho.

“[Modeling is] less a career and more just something on the side,” he told W magazine in 2017. “I don’t really see it as a long-term career, definitely not.”

His obituary described Ward as an avid traveler and “boy of the world … who grew into a man of the earth, falling in love with farming and animals and chasing his dreams from California to Florida. It wouldn’t have been unheard of to find Nyima with a stray animal he’d saved on the side of the road or calling his mom to ask about animal care tips.”

As of the time of publication, neither Goff nor Ward’s father had publicly remarked on his death.

In lieu of flowers, Ward’s family requested donations be made in his memory to the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. He had been living in Ocala, Fla. at the time of his death.