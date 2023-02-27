Model Abby Choi Dead at 28: Ex-Husband and In-Laws Charged With Murder

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder.

New details have emerged about model Abby Choi's tragic death.

The influencer's ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested and charged with murder over the weekend in Hong Kong, police superintendent Alan Chung confirmed (via Associated Press). Alex was taken into police custody after Abby's body parts were found in a refrigerator, the outlet reported, while a skull, that police believe to be the 28-year-old's, was found in a pot inside of a home in the Hong Kong's Tai Po district.

Alex's father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31, have also been charged with Abby's murder while Alex's mother Jenny Li, 63, is currently facing "one count of perverting the course of justice," according to the AP.

E! News has reached out to the Hong Kong Police Force for details and to see if the accused have obtained legal representation but has not yet heard back.

Alex and his family members appeared in court on Feb. 28, public broadcaster RTHK reported via CNN.

RTHK further stated that the defendants, who were all denied bail by the Kowloon City Magistrates' Court, have not yet entered their pleas and the case was adjourned until May.

Police first began investigating Abby's disappearance when she was reported missing Feb. 21, according to the AP who cited a report filed with the Hong Kong Police. Her remains were found just days later.

Before her tragic death, Abby was an influencer who documented her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows on Instagram. In her social media profile, Abby wrote that she was "embracing every moment of life."

Her last post, from mid-February, featured a photoshoot she had done with L'Officiel Monaco, a fashion publication.

"From Hong Kong to the cover of L'Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues," she shared in her Feb. 14 post. "Grateful for this recognition and the continued support along the way."

Before that, Abby celebrated her feature in Vogue China by offering her 121,000 Instagram followers a sneak preview into her latest photos.

"Like what you like," she wrote in November 2022. "Love what you love."

