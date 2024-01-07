MLW World Heavyweight Title Match, Mistico In Action Set For MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling is loading up the card for MLW SuperFight on February 3.

At MLW Kings of Colosseum, Satoshi Kojima was announced as the next number one contender for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Later in the show, Alex Kane beat Richard Holliday to retain the gold. As a result, Kane will defend the title against Kojima, a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, at MLW SuperFight.

The next #1 contender to the MLW World Championship is Satoshi Kojima….and bagels for everyone!#MLW Kings of Colosseum | LIVE & ONLY on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/Yifsr2QrbI — MLW (@MLW) January 7, 2024

Sami Callihan interrupted Kojima when he came to the ring at MLW Kings of Colosseum, and they brawled. They will clash in a singles match at MLW Reload on January 20.

Plus, MLW announced that CMLL star Mistico will make his MLW debut at MLW SuperFight. The reigning World Historic Middleweight Champion will face Averno, who will have Salina de la Renta in his corner.

MLW SuperFight will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3.

