MLW Fusion Results – November 30, 2023: The Bomaye Fight Club Takes On WTF

MLW Fusion Results – November 30, 2023

This week’s episode of MLW Fusion kicked off with a promo from Matt Cardona and Stephanie De Lander. Cardona says at MLW One Shot, he will be the king of New York, and De Lander will be the queen. De Lander says she’s the queen of wrestling. Cardona says he’s going to walk into MLW One Shot as the Internet Champion, but he’s leaving as the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Cannonball in a Thumbtacks Pit of Death Match

Jimmy Lloyd hit Cannonball with multiple chair shots until he fell into the “thumbtacks pit,” which was nothing more than a table with thumbtacks on it.

A match between Tony Deppen and Nolo Kitano is announced for MLW Fusion in two week’s time.

A video recap plays of Matt Cardona defeating Mance Warner at MLW Fightland in a Loser Leaves MLW match. Warner said goodbye to 1 Called Manders last week but teased he would return in a mask.

We hear from 1 Called Manders in a cornfield. 1 Called Manders, says he will miss Mance Warner. Mance Warner comes in wearing a mask and introduces himself as Masked Good Brother #3. He asks if there’s room for him in the Second Gear Crew, and Manders accepts it. It was just as ridiculous as you would expect it to be.

Wasted Youth defeated The Mane Event and the team of Lucky 13 & Austin Luke

Marcus Mathers hits Lucky 13 with a 450 splash off the top rope to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Did Alex Hammerstone sell out?

A video package plays recapping Alex Hammerstone selling out to the World Titan Federation and betraying Major League Wrestling.

MSL is backstage with Alex Hammerstone, Tom Lawlor, and Josh Bishop. MSL says he’s building a world of Titans, and the Bomaye Fight Club will find out all about it in tonight’s main event. Lawlor puts over Bishop. Hammerstone says the Bomaye Fight Club is the epitome of bogus marketing BS manufactured by Major League Wrestling. Hammerstone says he’s been waiting for months to get in the ring with these posers.

It’s announced that Rocky Romero will defend both his MLW and CMLL championships against Mascara Dorada at MLW One Shot.

Zayda Steel defeated Gia Scott

Zayda Steel rolls up Gia Scott with her foot on the ropes to score the pinfall victory.

MSL comes out and signs Zayda Steel to a contract with the World Titan Federation.

Alex Kane is backstage. Kane says he only needs one shot against Matt Cardona. Kane says Cardona has been messing with The Bomaye Fight Club for far too long, and he’s gonna make him pay in blood. Alex Kane says he’s taking Cardona to Suplex Island and Steph De Lander to Ho Island.

The World Titan Federation defeated The Bomaye Fight Club in a six-man tag match

Alex Hammerstone hits J Boujii with Nightmare Pendulum. Tom Lawlor scored the pinfall victory for his team.

Chaos to end MLW Fusion

The World Titan Federation continues to attack The Bomaye Fight Club after the bell. Alex Kane comes out but is jumped behind by Matt Cardona. The two factions continue to brawl as MLW Fusion goes off the air.

